A vigil was held in honour of late Jerry John Rawlings at the Air Force Officers Mess in Accra.

This was after a Catholic requiem mass was held for the former President at the Holy Spirit Cathedral on Sunday January 24, 2021 as part of his final funeral rites.

The vigil was attended by the family of Mr. Rawlings, government officials, dignitaries, and other dignitaries.

The former President left behind a wife, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, and four children.

In line with the activities planned, Mr Rawlings will be laid in state on Monday, January 25, and Tuesday, January 26, at the Accra International Conference Centre for various interest groups and members of the public to have an opportunity to pay their last respects.

Below are photos from the event