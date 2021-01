President Akufo-Addo on Sunday led government delegation to bid farewell to late President Jerry John Rawlings.

He was accompanied by First lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Second Lady, Samira Bawumia and other dignitaries.

The four-day state funeral of former President Jerry John Rawlings begins today, Sunday, January 24, 2021, with a service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral.

Below are photos