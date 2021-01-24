Former President John Mahama led the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) delegation to the requiem mass of late former President Jerry John Rawlings at the Holy Spirit Cathedral.

Good afternoon please we mourning JJ Rawlings 😭😭😭🤒🤕 — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama2) January 24, 2021

National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia were part of the group to bid farewell to their party founder.

Some leading members include: Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, ET Mensah, former MP for Kpong-Katamanso, Nii Laryea Afotey Abgo and many others.

The former President will then be laid in state on Monday, January 25 and Tuesday, January 26 at the Accra International Conference Centre for various interest groups and members of the public to have an opportunity to pay their last respects.

Below are photos