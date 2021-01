The four-day state funeral of former President Jerry John Rawlings begins today, Sunday, January 24, 2021, with a service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral.

This event will be followed with a vigil at the Air Force Officers Mess in Accra.

The former President will then be laid in state on Monday, January 25 and Tuesday, January 26 at the Accra International Conference Centre for various interest groups and members of the public to have an opportunity to pay their last respects.