The Oti Region has confirmed some new cases of Covid-19. This was announced in a press release signed by the Director of Health Services for the region, Dr. Osei Kuffour Affreh.

In the release sighted by JoyNews, Dr. Osei Kuffuor said the cases are the first set to be confirmed in the region this year.

“They are from a set of seven (7) samples that were taken from suspected cases at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nkwanta South Municipal on 18th and sent to the lab on 19th January 2021 after they complained of signs and symptoms,” part of the release read.

The Director also stated that there are measures in place for the management of confirmed cases, as well as contact tracing.

According to him, “all treatment centres would also be prepared and staff deployed to them for the management of Covid-19 cases.”

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded a total of 60,115 Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020.

According to updates on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website, the country can also boast of 56,955 recoveries with active cases standing at 2,799.

Unfortunately, some 361 people have also died after contracting the virus.

Find the regional breakdown below:

Greater Accra Region – 34,255

Ashanti Region – 11,612

Western Region – 3,261

Eastern Region – 2,698

Central Region – 2,215

Bono East Region – 795

Volta Region – 816

Western North Region – 689

Bono Region – 645

Northern Region – 607

Ahafo Region – 537

Upper East Region – 464

Oti Region – 244

Upper West Region – 152

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 25