Tammy Abraham hit a hat-trick as Chelsea beat Championship outfit Luton 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge.

Abraham netted an early brace within 17 minutes with a low right-footed effort and a clever flicked header, before an awful error from Kepa Arrizabalaga allowed Jordan Clark’s effort to squirm past him and got the Hatters to half time just a goal down.

Kepa partly redeemed himself with a point-blank save from Harry Cornick in the second half which is where the game might have turned.

After missing a number of chances, Abraham got his third after fine build-up play from Billy Gilmour and Callum Hudson-Odoi led to the latter sliding the ball across the goal for the Blues number nine to tap home.

His fellow forward Timo Werner’s miserable run in front of goal continued, however, as he saw his penalty saved by Simon Sluga five minutes from time.

Chelsea will travel to Barnsley in the fifth round.