Founder and Leader of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, says Christians should make money and entertain themselves because the second coming of Jesus Christ is delaying.

The controversial man of God advised believers to make money and ”chill”, stressing that it has taken too long for Jesus Christ to return.

“Make money, buy cars and build houses because, from the way things are going, you may die before Jesus Christ returns. We believe in the second coming of Jesus Christ, but He’s delaying and we may turn 70 and 80 and his coming will still not be in sight,” he asserted.

READ ALSO:

He continued: ”So, the best thing to do now is to chill.” ‘Angel’ Obinim, however, explained that ‘chilling’ doesn’t mean fornicating.

He called for a paradigm shift that urges Christians to create wealth and entertain themselves to avoid dying poor.

Watch video below: