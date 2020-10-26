Controversial Ghanaian pastor, Angel Daniel Obinim, has caused a stir with photos of him being carried at the back of an elderly woman like a baby.

Bishop Obinim was smiling as he comfortably sits on the woman’s back with his arms wrapped around her neck.

Rumours had it that the elderly woman had gone to Bishop Obinim’s church to seek deliverance from chronic waist pain.

The photos are coming at a time that all branches of Bishop Obinim’s International God’s Way Church were reportedly closed down for their failure to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

According to an earlier report, church members were flouting the directives to wash their hands before entering the church, use of hand sanitisers, wear nose mask, and observe social distancing.

One of their junior pastors allegedly said that the directives were too many and people could not observe all of them.

He reportedly added that the church members were many and that if they should organise church service in sections, they would end up holding about 100 services in a day.