Veteran dancehall artiste Beenie Man fainted at his mother’s funeral in St Elizabeth on Sunday (October 25).

The all-white farewell event for the entertainer’s mother seemed too much for the artiste to bear, as he appeared visibly distraught at the graveside, and was later unable to stand on his own.

While being assisted at the graveside Beenie Man, unable to cope, collapsed and was lifted up and ushered away from the site by four men.

The entertainer’s dramatic exit, sent the already distressed mourners into further panic with many heard screaming and wailing at the event.

Prior to the passing of Beenie Man’s mom, he visited her at the University of the West Indies Hospital in July 2020, revealing that she had suffered a stroke and had been ailing for some time.

Despite having been discharged from the medical facility, with the entertainer telling fans that she was on the mend, Beenie Man’s mom passed away a little over a month later.

Beenie Man’s mom, Lilieth Sewell, passed away at home in September 2020 after a brief illness. She was 63.

Following his mother’s passing the entertainer took a hiatus from the popular social media platform Instagram.

When he returned weeks later, The King of the Dancehall announced that he was preparing to release a new album and was building a community centre in his hometown of Waterhouse which is to be named after his mother and grandfather.