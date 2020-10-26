The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Odododiodoo constituency is blaming the violent clashes in the area on the incumbent Member of Parliament, Nii Lante Vanderpuye.

According to him, the MP for fear of losing the December elections is instigating violence to instill fear in his supporters.

“Nii Lante Vanderpuye is a personification of violence; Odododiodoo has known no peace since he became to MP,” the NPP candidate, Nii Lante Bannerman said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show.

Supporters of the NDC and NPP on Sunday October 26, 2020 engaged in a free-for-all fight leading to the distraction of properties.

Many others from both sides also sustained injures. However, the cause of the violence is still unknown with both parties pointing accusing fingers at each other.

With just 40 days to the December general elections, many wonder how the police will be able to tame the constituency identified as a hotspot.

The NPP candidate, Nii Lante Bannerman said he was committed to ensuring a violence-free parliamentary election during the poll.

He said he could, however not vouch for the NDC candidate, Nii Lante Vanderpuye “who has a track record of being a violent person”.

Mr. Bannerman cited how in 2016, Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye allegedly instigated assaults on many NPP members including MP for Ablekuma Central, Ursula Owusu Ekuful and others to buttress his point.

This notwithstanding, he said the NPP is still committed to peace and will not plunge the constituency into chaos even in the face of provocation.

Nii Lante Bannerman appealed to the police to arrest those behind the violence and ensure such unfortunate incidence does not recur.

Listen to Nii Lantey Bannerman in the audio below: