Senior Programmes Officer at the Small Arms Commission, Leonard Tetteh, has revealed more areas where chaos is likely to erupt ahead of the December 7 elections.

The vicinities are categorised into key flashpoints with the Ashanti Region topping with the most districts prone to violence.

The Ghana Police Service has already furnished the National Election Security Taskforce with the details of these 4,098 flashpoints to guide its tactical arrangements and deployments across the country’s 16 regions.

However, Mr Tetteh, reacting to the list on Adom TV’s Nnaw)twe Yi show, pointed out the number was arrived at as of August 2020.

He noted that the numbers are currently hitting 6,000 with the Ashanti region still leading though he did not mention other specific districts.

He made reference to about 10 violent cases recorded in the region just within this week.

Below is the full list of flashpoints as outlined by the Ghana Police Service so far: