The Ghana Police Service has identified a number of areas where chaos is likely to erupt ahead of the December 7 elections.

The vicinities are categorised into key flashpoints with the Ashanti Region topping with the most districts prone to violence.

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons has already indicated the relevance of alertness in the country’s overall approach going into the election to ensure that acts of violence are reduced to the barest minimum.

They want these flashpoints to be adequately monitored as various political parties intensify their campaigns in a bid to secure victory in December presidential and parliamentary elections.

However, the Ghana Police Service has already furnished the National Election Security Taskforce with the details of these 4,098 flashpoints to guide its tactical arrangements and deployments across the country’s 16 regions.

Below is the full list of flashpoints as outlined by the Ghana Police Service: