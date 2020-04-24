A security analyst with the Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies (ACSIS), who predicted the Tema robbery incident, has hinted of similar cases in parts of Ghana following the lockdown lifting.

Mr Paul Boateng is reported to have predicted heightened robbery cases between March 24 and May 15, 2020.

According to Mr Boateng, robbery cases are likely to heighten during this period and there is the need for Ghanaians to be vigilant.

“We make analysis each time as a security agency to understand the impact of phenomena on the society and that is why we were able to make such predications,” he said.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Friday, Mr Boateng explained the robbers, whose activities were curtailed as a result of the lockdown, will now actively resume operations just as everyone is now going about their duties.

“We wanted to issue a communiqué about the security situation but because our messages are mostly taken for granted, leadership decided we halt it,” he lamented.

However, he added “people within these areas: Tema, several suburbs in Kumasi, Buokrom estate, Kasoa, Adentan, Madina, Ashongman estate, Pankrono, Asokwa and every Ghanaian must be careful, especially momo vendors because they are the main targets.”

He hinted these people may appear in homes as officials on national assignment and there is the need for people to be vigilant of who enters their home.