The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, says over 40 health workers have tested positive to Coronavirus in the country.

The Minister disclosed this during the briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 in Abuja on April 23.

Dr Ehanire urged all health workers in the frontline of the COVID-19 fight, to always protect themselves while giving treatment to patients.

”I applaud all our health workers in the front lines of Covid-19 pandemic and the government will continue to provide you with the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). I urge you all to take the necessary precautions for your own safety. Please do not try to treat patients without using adequate PPE.

“This advice is necessary due to the number of health workers who have tested positive, they are over 40 now or others who have had to be quarantined in the last two weeks due to exposure,” he said.

