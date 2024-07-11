A peace and security analyst, Dr. Sadiq Adu Twum, has voiced his concerns about security issues in northern Ghana, where ongoing conflicts have resulted in numerous fatalities.

In an interview with Adom News, he emphasized the need for inclusivity among all citizens, regardless of tribe, and urged that security matters be handled without political bias.

His comment is in reaction to the gruesome murder at Mempeasem, a suburb of Bole in the Savannah region, where the mutilated body of a middle-aged man was found in a school building.

Reflecting on the persistent conflicts in the five northern regions, Dr Sadiq noted the adverse effects on daily life for the local population.

He called on government to involve the youth in fostering a collective effort to maintain peace and security in the area.

Dr Adu Twum also called for thorough investigations into security-related incidents.

He believes that a meticulous approach will enable the government to devise strategic plans to address and mitigate threats to national security.

