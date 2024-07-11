The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has arrested 18 teachers for examination malpractice in the ongoing 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

“So far, we have arrested 18 invigilators across the country. These invigilators were selected by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to oversee the exams” Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, John K. Kapi said.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, on Thursday, he explained that the supervisors and invigilators collaborated to help the candidates cheat.

“They will be processed for court. No invigilator should provide any materials to the candidates” Mr. Kapi noted.

He disclosed the role of invigilators and supervisors in aiding the students.

“Most invigilators and supervisors assist the students. During orientation, we spell out all the rules they need to observe. Once done, we mandate the regional directors to educate the invigilators.

“Everyone is aware of the rules, but it’s an attitude problem. We don’t have the right to take the law into their own hands, so we will hand them over to the court.” he added.

Mr. Kapi stressed the need for a humane environment without leniency that allows malpractice.

“Being lenient on the kids doesn’t mean allowing the candidates to do what they want. Some were using mobile phones to take screenshots and post on social media, helping the candidates. That’s not leniency” he stressed.

The WAEC official advised all candidates to desist from soliciting assistance from invigilators, supervisors, or any other external persons around the examination centres.

Listen to Mr. Kapi in the audio below

