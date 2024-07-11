Barring unforeseen circumstances, Hamed Sardashti, the Chief Executive Officer of Big Sea General Trading LLC, the principal company involved in the controversial ambulance procurement contract under criminal trial in Ghana, will testify via video link from Dubai at 11:30 am local time.

Big Sea General Trading LLC, specialising in ambulance production, began shipping 200 ambulances to Ghana in December 2014, starting with an initial batch of 10, after signing a contract with the Ghanaian government.

In February 2015, the company invited three key officials from the Ministry of Health, who directly interact with Ghana’s ambulance service, to its production facility in Dubai.

This visit aimed to address concerns raised by the Ministry in a post-delivery inspection report regarding the first ten ambulances shipped to Ghana.

The ministry’s concerns highlighted certain aspects of the ambulances that required rectification and suggested incorporating additional features to meet the standards of Ghana’s ambulance service for smoother operation.

Mr. Sardashti’s testimony is expected to clarify the case involving Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader of Parliament and former Deputy Minister of Finance, who signed off the Letter of Credit for the first 50 ambulances.

Dr. Forson and Richard Jakpa, the agent of Big Sea General Trading LLC, are on trial for allegedly willfully causing financial loss to the state and intentionally misapplying state property.