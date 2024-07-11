Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing Ambulance case, has filed motions to compel two former Health Ministers, Alban Bagbin and Alex Segbefia, along with Chief of Defence Staff Lt. General Oppong Peprah and others, to testify in the trial.

Jakpa concluded his testimony on Tuesday, July 9, and has been directed by the court to summon his witnesses.

He informed the court of his intention to call eight witnesses, some of whom will be subpoenaed.

Among those to be subpoenaed are Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and former Health Minister, Alex Segbefia.

However, the court noted that the subpoena request did not specify the documents that should be provided by these witnesses.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Jakpa’s legal team disclosed that, Chief of Defence Staff Lt. General Thomas Oppong Peprah and Military Secretary, Air Commodore Adu Gyamfi are also to be subpoenaed.

The case has been adjourned until July 18.

