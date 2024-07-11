Ghanaian professional dancer, Fredrick Boakye has commenced his attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest dancing marathon by an individual.

The dance-a-thon, taking place at the Kwahu-Obomeng Social Center, began today, July 11 and will run until July 18, 2024.

Fredrick aims to dance continuously to indigenous traditional music for one whole week in a bid to sell Ghana’s rich culture and showcase his love for dance.

Supporters and dance enthusiasts have gathered at the Kwahu-Obomeng Social Center to cheer him on.

The event is being streamed live to allow a global audience to witness this remarkable feat.

If successful, Boakye Fredrick will join the ranks of other record-breaking individuals, bringing pride to Ghana and inspiring dancers worldwide.

Watch video below: