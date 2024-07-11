These past few days have been marred by an outpour of conversations in the media on a few statements made by Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh during his official outdooring in Kumasi.

Let me state that it was a matter of delivery. I understand it came off, sounding different from what he intended, but what he said has simply been misunderstood.

The following is my opined view;

1. Former President Nkrumah played a commendable role in the fight for independence and further setting out a vision for the development of Ghana (this is fact and cannot be relegated).

2. As a matter of fact, not all Ghanaians agreed with the leadership style of Dr. Nkrumah (the socialistic approach), reason why other political parties were formed. This is what makes a country’s democracy grow, as it is a battle of ideas.

3. The running mate only sort to establish that, while noting all the various impacts past presidents have made in the development of Ghana, that of President Akufo-Addo stands tall. This is evidence-based.

4. The running mate is entitled to this opinion, just like how any political activist would have strong opinionated views.

5. Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, in the words of his children, Mr. Sekou Nkrumah and Mad. Samia Nkrumah, chose a dictatorial and socialistic approach to nation building. This was not welcomed by every Ghanaian at the time, and I believe this is what makes as a collective people; we would not always agree on ways of doing things.

6. By saying “your Kwame Nkrumah”, my view is the running mate who is a proponent of The National Liberation Movement formed in 1954, only sought to affirm his disbelief in some leadership and policy implementation styles of Dr. Nkrumah and not to in anyway, cast aspersions or discredit his positive impact to Ghana.

7. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO will not in anyway disrespect Dr. Kwame Nkrumah nor cast aspersions at him.