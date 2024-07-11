The presiding judge over the ongoing ambulance trial case involving Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa, Justice Afia Serwah Asare Botwe, has barred media commentary on the ongoing criminal proceedings.

Justice Asare Botwe cited concerns over borderline contemptuous remarks made about the evidence presented in court as the reason for this decision.

She expressed her unease regarding commentary from both involved and uninvolved lawyers, as well as media interviews given by the third accused, Richard Jakpa.

To protect the sanctity of the court, the judge emphasized that while the Ghanaian public can follow the case through media reports and the live streaming of the proceedings, no analysis or comments should be made at this time.

Justice Asare Botwe also ordered that no lawyer or individual shall comment on the weight of the evidence presented or yet to be presented, nor make any statement that could prejudice the case.

“The court notes that the proceedings are being streamed live and anyone can log on and observe the proceedings. There is no need for any analysis to be made at this time. Anyone who wants can log on have an opinion and not make any judgement on the matter.

“No lawyer or any person shall make any comment bordering on the weight of the evidence adduced or yet to be adduced or make any comment that will prejudice this case,” Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe said in court.

