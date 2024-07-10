Ghanaian musician Black Sherif, has been featured in the Creative Arts and Design subject of the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Question 5(c) of the section B of the examination reads: “write short notes on any of the following composers; focusing on his hometown, genre of work, one example of his works and contribution to society.

(i) Ephraim Amu

(ii) Agya Koo Nimo

(iii) Black Sherif”

Mohammed Ismail Sherif also known as Black Sherif is a Ghanaian singer, rapper and fashion model who gained popularity in 2021 with his song ‘First Sermon’, which he released on May 2021. This was followed up with the ‘Second Sermon’ in July 2021.

His breakthrough came in March 2022 with his hit single ‘Kwaku the Traveller’, which reached Number 1 on the Ghanaian and Nigerian Apple Music charts. He then released his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, on October 5, 2022.

Black Sherif was born and raised in Konongo-Zongo, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Sherif attended his basic education at Konongo Zongo Islamic Basic School and later at Pinamang Educational Complex, where he graduated Junior High School.

He then later completed his secondary education at Kumasi Academy, he was a member of the Literary Group (LG) under the Students Representative Council (SRC) where he picked up an interest in music and dancing.

Some other works of Black Sherif include ‘Kilos Milos’, ‘Yaya’, ‘Shut Up’, ‘Soja’, among others.

Creative Arts and Design, is a new subject that has been introduced at the Common Core Programme (CCP) level in educating the Ghanaian child. The subject is a multifaceted discipline which is both multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary.

The subject comprises four major disciplines namely design, visual arts, music, dance and drama.

Creative Arts and Design provides opportunities for a learner to: self-explore, self-express, build mental focus, skilfully use hands to create (physical dexterity), manage and reduce stress, achieve personal satisfaction and enjoyment.

The 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which started on Monday, July 8, 2024 will end on Monday July 15, 2024.