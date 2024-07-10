The Western Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Henry Yeleduor, has confirmed that his office is collaborating with the Police to investigate the mysterious death of 24-year-old Loise Abena Koranteng.

The young lady was reportedly found in a pool at the CrisLord Palace Hotel in Takoradi in the Western region.

Loise Abena Koranteng checked into the CrisLord Palace Hotel on June 7, 2024, accompanied by her boss and another company staff member.

Tragically, she was discovered dead in the hotel’s pool the following morning.

Reports reveal that, the hotel’s CCTV cameras were not operational during the week of the incident.

This incident has gone viral on social media with many calling on the Police to investigate the matter.

In an interview with Channel One TV, Mr. Yeleduor stated that, they are working closely with the Police and the hotel management to investigate the matter thoroughly.

