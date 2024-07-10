Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako is peeved at running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as NAPO for his latest political gaffe.

According to him, NAPO’s comparison of the achievement of President Akufo-Addo to those of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah “is needless distraction”.

NAPO has come under fire for the infamous comment during his unveiling as running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in Kumasi on Tuesday.

Some political pundits are predicting the gaffe could affect the NPP’s chances in the December general elections.

In support, Kweku Baako NAPO has given political opponents missiles to fire at them.

“The comparison Napo made between Akufo-Addo and Nkrumah is completely irrelevant and needless” he fumed.

The veteran journalist said the NPP running mate should have focused on the subject matter.

“You don’t provide an armour for opponents or neutrals; you don’t do it. Its needless!” Mr. Baako charged.

He said though ideologically, NAPO may be right, he is disappointed in him for using such a platform for ideological banter.

“There is nothing wrong with him if he thinks Akufo-Addo has done better than Nkrumah. We can’t think the same way but the occasion, he must focus on election and paint a picture that positive for your ticket” Mr. Baako added.

The veteran journalist revealed that, some constituencies are agitated because of NAPO comment.

