Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, running mate to the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said no President, including Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has contributed to Ghana’s development significantly as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said President Akufo-Addo’s accomplishments are unmatched and highlighted his transformative leadership and development initiatives during his unveiling in Kumasi on Tuesday.

“Since independence from 1957 till today, we’ve not had any president that has helped Ghana like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I say from 1957 to now if you take your Kwame Nkrumah, no one has become president who has protected Ghana and moved it forward like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” NAPO stated.

He stressed that under President Akufo-Addo’s leadership, Ghana has seen substantial progress in various sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and the economy.

NAPO added that, the government’s policies, such as the Free SHS policy and the One District, One Factory initiative, have been widely praised for their impact on the nation’s development.

