Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has pledged to collaborate closely with his running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to deliver impactful solutions to the people of Ghana.

He described Dr. Opoku Prempeh as a problem solver, highly knowledgeable, and a visionary thinker.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Energy Minister in Kumasi on Tuesday, July 9, Dr. Bawumia said Napo is a perfect match.

“Napo is exceptionally knowledgeable. I hold him in high regard. He excels as a problem solver and thinks in terms of the future generation. We can work together and bring bold solutions to the people of Ghana, our ticket is full of generational thinkers.”

President Akufo-Addo also expressed confidence in the ability of the Dr Bawumia and Opoku Prempeh to meet the expectations of Ghanaians.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo said he has worked with both gentlemen and can vouch for their hard-working qualities.

“I have trust and confidence in the two of them to do the work. I have worked with the two and I know that they can do. I know that on the 7th of December when Ghanaians have given them the mandate they will work to meet the expectations of Ghana,” President Akufo-Addo said.

