The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has recounted the significant role he played in the life of Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo), from the medical field to the political arena.

Recounting the instrumental role he played in his grandson’s life, Otumfuo revealed how he paid Napo’s fees and ensured he acquired the needed educational foundation to achieve his dreams.

With the Asantehene’s financial and moral backing, Napo as Matthew Opoku Prempeh is affectionately called, pursued his medical studies at the tertiary level diligently.

Asantehene made this revelation at the unveiling of Napo as the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming general election.

Otumfuo further revealed how insatiable Napo’s thirst for knowledge was, a thirst that led him to pursue further studies abroad; in Holland, USA, and finally in the United Kingdom.

According to the King, upon completing his studies, Napo began practicing medicine, however, his ambitions soon expanded beyond the medical field.

“I was there when Napo came to inform me that Kwame Addo-Kufuor was leaving the Manhyia Constituency seat and he wants to contest for the seat,” he said.

This marked a significant turning point in Napo’s career, signaling his entry into the political arena.

Last week, Napo was announced as the running mate of the NPP presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Ahead of outdooring him, the party officially visited Otumfuo at the Manhyia Palace to officially inform him of the son’s new status.

