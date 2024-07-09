The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially unveiled Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) as the running mate to their flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The highly anticipated event took place at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, drawing numerous NPP dignitaries, including President Akufo-Addo.

At the ceremony, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II charged his son, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh not to disappoint Dr. Bawumia for choosing him.

“Don’t let Bawumia regret choosing you. Do whatever he tells you to do. Be humble and follow his teachings,” he urged at Manhyia Palace during the unveiling of the Energy Minister.

President Akufo-Addo also endorsed NAPO as an ideal running mate, highlighting his distinguished tenure as Minister of Education and as Minister of Energy.

Addressing NPP members, President Akufo-Addo praised Dr. Prempeh’s implementation of the government’s flagship Free SHS program, underscoring his readiness to contribute to the party’s success in the upcoming election.

