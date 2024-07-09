President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in the ability of the Bawumia-Opoku Prempeh ticket to meet the expectations of Ghanaians.

Speaking at the unveiling of the NPP flagbearer and running mate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, at the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday, July 9, Akufo-Addo emphasized his trust in their abilities, having worked closely with both men.

“I have trust and confidence in the two of them to do the work. I have worked with the two and I know that they can do. I know that on the 7th of December when Ghanaians have given them the mandate, they will work to meet the expectations of Ghana,” he said.

The National Council of the NPP unanimously endorsed the selection of Dr. Opoku Prempeh as running mate at an emergency meeting in Accra on Thursday, July 4.

Following the event, Dr. Opoku Prempeh assured NPP members and supporters that he would work alongside Dr. Bawumia to lead a formidable campaign in 2024 and break the 8-year election cycle.

He acknowledged the collective effort required for the task ahead and called on all NPP members to unite in striving to transform Ghana into a prosperous nation.

“I express my gratitude to the National Council, the rank-and-file of our party, and our esteemed President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for their unwavering support and faith in me,” he said.

