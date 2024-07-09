A devastating fire has destroyed a dormitory at Ascension Senior High School, at Atonsu in the Ashanti Region.

The blaze occurred in the afternoon and authorities suspect that a gas cylinder in one of the rooms may have been the cause.

The fire quickly engulfed the entire first floor of the building.

Fortunately, the Ghana National Fire Service responded promptly and managed to douse the flames before it could spread to other parts of the school.

Despite the extensive damage to the dormitory, no casualties were reported.

Authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the fire to prevent future incidents.

