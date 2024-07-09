The father of a special needs child currently writing the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) with a pen in his mouth, Mr Yussif Toyombo, has shared his son’s remarkable academic journey and the challenges they have faced.

In an inspiring interview on Adom 106.3 FM‘s Burning Issues show with host Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom on Monday evening, Toyombo expressed immense pride in his son’s academic achievements despite his disability.

“My son always tops the class in every school he’s ever attended,” he began, emphasizing his son’s consistent excellence.

Despite searching for a cure for his son’s condition, they have found no solution. This has delayed his son’s schooling, but Toyombo has continued to encourage him to pursue his education.

“My son’s hands were functional initially, but they eventually stopped working. Yet, he has continued to excel academically,” Mr Toyombo explained. “He has been doing well academically. So I have asked him to try to go to school.”

Meanwhile, MrToyombo also shared his own health struggles, which have compounded the family’s challenges.

“I am not too well… I have been indoors… but I have been looking for people to help me. I am the breadwinner and now I am sick. My siblings don’t also stay home… They are all looking for greener pastures.”

Nonetheless, despite these difficulties, Toyombo remains hopeful for his son’s future.

“I wanted him to reach somewhere in life so if I die, he won’t have to suffer. He can repair phones, but now he cannot do it. He can direct people how to do things, even electric wiring… he has many talents.”

Reflecting on his son’s impact, Toyombo concluded, “God knows best if he had not come to the world, it would have been unfortunate.”

