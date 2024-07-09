St. Louis SHS, in a late and surprising comeback, has handed a painful defeat to Kumasi Academy to secure a spot at the semi-final stage of the Goil Plc Ashanti Regional Championship of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

The girls had lost hope, with no iota of confidence to overturn the contest in their favour.

The ladies from Oduom were trailing in the first and second round with a huge margin of 9 between them and the leading school, Kumasi Academy (KUMACA)

But with temerity and composure, the ladies answered all their True/False question rightly to maintain the difference between them and KUMACA.

Entering the final round with 26 points against KUMACA’s 35 points, the girls were convinced of a looming defeat, but little did their resolve to only snatch away the Goil riddle bonanza would land them their victory.

The school ended the contest with 38 points after answering all the riddles correctly.

Konongo Odumase SHS and Mankraso SHS came third and fourth respectively with 27 and 25 points.

St. Louis SHS are qualifying to the next round of the competition with their male affiliate, Opoku Ware School, defending champions Kumasi Anglican SHS and Osei Tutu Boys SHS.

Kumasi Anglican SHS (KASS) is in high hopes of defending the trophy after they escaped defeat to St. Joseph SHS by their hair’s breadth.

It was a nip and tuck battle between the two schools after they locked horns at the final round with only a margin between them at the end of the third riddle for the round.

But they managed to swiftly answer the last riddle to win the contest with a 2-point margin.

At the end of the contest, Super KASS won with 35 points while St. Joseph Seminary came second with 33 points.

Afia Kobi Ampem secured 22 points while Adventist SHS, Bantama trailed the contest with 16 points.

Meanwhile, Opoku Ware is set to make statements in the championship as they return with their experienced wonder boy, Stephen Apemah Baah.

He is also joined by a colleague contestant of the same form ( SHS 2) for the championship.

The Owareans are optimistic of lifting their second regional championship trophy and ultimately the national trophy for the third time.

In the meantime, two contests are set to happen for the semi-final stage of the Ashanti regional championship.

Opoku Ware School, Our Lady of Grace SHS, St. Louis SHS and Kumasi High School will slug it out in the first contest at the semifinals.

Defending champions, Kumasi Anglican SHS is also set to compete Prempeh College, Osei Tutu Boys SHS and St. Hubert Seminary.

The two winners of the various contests will be joined by a top runner up for the final stage of the competition.

