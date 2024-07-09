Chelsea have agreed a fee of about £8.5m for United States defender Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United.

The 19-year-old will sign a seven-year contract in west London before going on loan to Ligue 1 club Strasbourg, which is part of the same BlueCo ownership group as Chelsea.

His long-term future is at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea believe he has high potential.

Wiley has made two appearances for the USA and is part of their squad for this summer’s Paris Olympics.

The Blues are also in advanced talks to sign centre-back Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors and are set to finalise a move for Basel midfielder Renato Veiga in the coming days.