Thiago Alcantara has retired from football after leaving Liverpool at the end of his contract.

The former Spain midfielder, 33, was restricted to just one appearance during the 2023-24 season because of injury.

“I will always be willing to give back what I have been given and I am grateful for the time, I have enjoyed it,” he posted on social media.

“Thank you, football. And to all who accompanied me and made me a better player and person along the way.”

Thiago had hip surgery towards the end of the 2022-23 season but was unable to return until February 2024, when he came on as a late substitute in a defeat at Arsenal and suffered another injury.

That was his 98th appearance for Liverpool after joining the club on a four-year deal from Bayern Munich in 2020.

Thiago won the FA Cup with Liverpool in 2021–22 and previously helped Bayern win the Bundesliga title in each of his seven seasons with the German club, as well as the Champions League in 2019–20.

He began his career with Barcelona, winning La Liga four times and the Champions League once, before joining Bayern in 2013.

Although born in Italy when his father – former Brazil winger Mazinho – was playing for Lecce, Thiago joined Barca at the age of 14 and went on to represent Spain on 46 occasions between 2011 and 2021.