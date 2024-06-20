From the beginning, they have always said it was the God factor – and indeed according to them, worked to push them past Amenfiman Senior High School with just a 2-point margin.

This second was expected to be an easy pick for the 2021 Western Zonal Champions who qualified for the nationals with a record-high 63 points on Tuesday, but Amenfiman SHS pulled up a surprise.

They took the lead in the first round with 15 points over Archbishop Potter Girls with 14 points, and Sefwi Wiawso SHS with 9 points.

The second round tested the speed and resilience of the contestants, presenting Amenfiman and Potters an opportunity to establish their dominance. But, this failed because the two schools held on to each other tail-to-tail with 20 points and 19 points respectively.

However, the ladies from Archbishop Potter Girls talked truly when they overtook Amenfiman with 2 points in the True or False session, to lead with 23 points in the third round. Amenfiman came second with 21 points, and Sefwi Wiawso SHS with 16 points.

The fourth and final round (GOIL Riddle bonanza) became the settling ground but little did anyone know that it would travel down to the last riddle.

Sefwi Wiawso picked the third riddle on the third clue after all three schools avoided the first two riddles completely to save their points.

This encouraged Amenfiman to leap a step of faith towards the second to last riddle and they got it right on the third clue.

At this moment, the last riddle became the truce to settle the battle.

Nerves grew tensed, and anxiety drew strong on the faces of supporting students, as silence grew louder across the hall. But the supporters could only keep their focus razor-sharp on the quiz master for the last opportunity to restore their glory.

Amenfiman will have an opportunity to cement their lead and progress to the finals if they attempt with a correct answer.

Archbishop Potter Girls ranged their bell and answered on the third clue of the final riddle, and yes, they were right!

The hall erupted with a blend of ooooops and a yeeeeeey! leaving the contestants on the stage for Amenfiman SHS in tears.

In the end, Archbishop Potter Girls won with 26 points. Amefiman came second with 24 points, and Sefwi Wiawso, with 19 points.

They will compete with Shama SHS and the winner of the third contest between St. John’s SHS, Adiembra SHS, and Fiaseman SHS in the grand finale of the GOIL PLC NSMQ Western Zonal Championship.

