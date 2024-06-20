The family of the deceased taxi driver, Akwasi Yeboah has refuted claims he died from sexual intercourse with a side chick.

Viral reports suggested that, Mr Yeboah died in the Happy Guest House at Kasoa Akweley Transformer where he lodged with the side chick.

He reportedly took a sex enhancement drug to last longer during sex and in the process of lovemaking, he collapsed and died.

The lady called the manager of the guest house and Yeboah was rushed to the St Joe Hospital where he was admitted for two days before his death.

However, a family member, Dorcas who spoke to Adom News has said the medical doctor confirmed he died from high blood pressure.

She also clarified that, her late brother was 34 and not 30 as reported.

The family is therefore appealing to the general public to disregard the viral reports on social media and treat them with the contempt it deserve.

The body has since been deposited at the mortuary for preservation.

