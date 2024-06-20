Heart of Lions coach, Bashir Hayford, feels Ghanaians do not fully appreciate his contributions and accomplishments in football.

The experienced coach, formerly with Asante Kotoko and Ashgold, recently helped save the Kpando-based club from relegation to the Division One League.

Under his leadership, the team secured 11 wins out of 21 games, including notable victories against Premier League champions and Samartex, as well as CAF Confederation Cup semi-finalist Dreams FC.

“Other countries are utilizing their seasoned coaches, drawing on their knowledge and experience,” Hayford told Joy Sports.

“Here in Ghana, it seems they let you struggle to find a job elsewhere and then watch to see if you succeed. They don’t recognize your achievements, performance, or experience. Unfortunately, it seems the only time they will acknowledge your contributions is when you pass away, and they write a big, nice obituary,” he added.

Hayford’s impressive career includes winning Ghana Premier League titles with both Kotoko and Ashgold.

He has also coached Ghana’s Women’s U-17 team and the Black Queens, who were eliminated in the group stages of the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Additionally, he has had coaching stints with the Somalia national team and Legon Cities in the past five years.