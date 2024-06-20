The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to investigate and reclaim state lands allegedly misappropriated under the Akufo-Addo administration.

He accused the current government, led by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of “disposing off state lands and properties at an unprecedented rate”.

Mr Mahama emphasised that, such actions cannot continue unchecked, and he is determined to ensure that these lands are reclaimed for the state.

He asserted that the rapid sale of state properties undermines public trust and deprives future generations of valuable national assets.

In a post on X on Thursday, June 20, Mr. Mahama urged Ghanaians to vote for him in the upcoming elections, promising to deliver on his commitment to retrieve misappropriated state lands.

He positioned himself as a candidate who will prioritise accountability and the proper management of public resources.

“The Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government is disposing off state lands and properties at an unprecedented rate. When elected, my administration will prioritise the investigation and re-possession of these lands,” he posted.

