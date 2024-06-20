The Black Stars of Ghana has climbed four spots in the June FIFA rankings, thanks to their recent performances.

Previously ranked 68th in April, the West African nation now holds the 64th position according to the latest update released on Thursday, June 20.

This rise in rankings follows the Black Stars’ victories over Mali and the Central African Republic in the third and fourth matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Under the leadership of Otto Addo, the team staged a comeback to defeat Mali 2-1 in Bamako earlier this month, and three days later, they triumphed over the Central African Republic 4-3 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The updated rankings also see the Black Stars improve their continental standing, moving from 14th to 12th in Africa.

Globally, Argentina retains the top spot, continuing their strong performances.

France remains in second place, Belgium stays third, while Brazil has moved up to fourth, pushing England down to fifth.

Below is the top ten in Africa

Morocco (12)

Senegal (18)

Egypt (36)

Ivory Coast (37)

Nigeria (38)

Tunisia (41)

Algeria (44)

Cameroon (49)

Mali (50)

South Africa (59)