A Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, has dismissed assertions that Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is arrogant.

Dr Asah-Asante has said the Manhyia South MP is only courageous, bold and does not shy away from speaking his mind.

His assessment follows a survey by the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) which revealed that Dr. Prempeh is widely preferred among NPP members to be the running mate to its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Prempeh secured 76.2% of the vote from the 5116 executives who participated in the survey.

Minister of Education and MP for Bosomtwe, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, who came second, garnered 10.16%.

Other notable personalities the delegates consider for the role include Apostle Opoku Onyinah, former Chairman of the Pentecost Church-Ghana, and Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Agriculture and MP for Abetifi Constituency.

However, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, the lecturer said he has no doubt in his mind on Napo’s candidature, stating the survey has a true reflection of the situation on the ground.

“His boldness and free spirit make him distinct and stands tall among the other candidates. Politics is not meant for the faint-hearted and coward, we can’t use them for anything,” he stated.

In a related development, as Dr Bawumia faces the challenge of choosing his running mate, the survey revealed that there was a strong consensus that the person should be selected from the Ashanti Region.

