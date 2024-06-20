The Youth Against Corruption (YAC) programme of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), has held an engaging sensitisation session for 414 final-year students of the St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School in Accra.

This interactive event aimed to educate the students about identifying and combating corrupt practices.

The session included the presentation of case studies where students were encouraged to spot and discuss corrupt practices.

The exercise allowed students to actively participate by taking the mic to defend their viewpoints on whether the scenarios depicted corruption.

Further, the students delved into the mandate of the OSP concerning corruption-related offences and highlighted the OSP’s roles in investigating, prosecuting, recovering proceeds of corruption, and implementing measures to prevent corruption.

The session also covered the critical topic of whistleblowing, guiding students on how to report corruption to the OSP.

During the Q&A segment, students expressed keen interest in the recruitment process for accountability institutions like the OSP and inquired about measures in place to safeguard the integrity of officers within these institutions. One student asked, “Does the proceeds of corruption invested in a community or public project need to be recovered by the OSP?”

The YAC programme’s visit to St. Thomas Aquinas marks another step in its ongoing efforts to foster a generation that is well-informed and proactive in the fight against corruption.

