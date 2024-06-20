West Ham United is facing a tough challenge to retain Mohammed Kudus, as Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad has emerged as a contender to sign the forward this summer.

Kudus, who had a successful debut season at the London Stadium with 14 goals after joining from Ajax a year ago, has attracted interest from several quarters. West Ham, under new manager Julen Lopetegui, are eager to retain the 23-year-old Ghanaian international.

However, according to ESPN, Al Ittihad, known for their star-studded squad including Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté, are keen on securing Kudus’s services. Interest is also reportedly coming from various Premier League clubs and across Europe.

If the transfer materializes, Kudus stands to earn a significant salary of $300,000 per week in Saudi Arabia.

Recently, Kudus featured prominently for Ghana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, helping the Black Stars secure victories against Mali (2-1) and Central African Republic (4-3).