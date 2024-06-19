The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially constituted its National Campaign Team for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The decision, finalized by the Functional Executive Committee on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, follows extensive consultations and deliberations aimed at strengthening the party’s presidential and parliamentary campaigns.

The National Campaign Team is composed of key figures within the party, including:

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey (General Secretary) – Campaign Coordinator Dr. Joseph Yammin (National Organizer) – Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of regional campaigns Richard Quashiga – Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of parliamentary campaigns Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney – Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of Special Operations Sammy Gyamfi – National Communications Officer George Opare Addo – National Youth Organizer Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei – National Women’s Organizer Alhaji Cole Younger – National Zongo Caucus Coordinator Prof. Joshua Alabi – Head of Flagbearer’s campaign Joyce Bawa Mogtari – Spokesperson, Flagbearer’s campaign Beatrice Annan – Deputy Spokesperson, Flagbearer’s campaign Alex Segbefia – Head of Running Mate’s Campaign James Agyenim Boateng – Spokesperson, Running Mate’s Campaign Eric Adjei – Deputy Spokesperson, Running Mate’s Campaign

Additional members representing various party fronts include:

Richard Anamoo – Representative of the NDC’s Professionals Forum Shine Gaveh – Representative of the Cadres Front Dr. Nashiru Issahaku Obuobia Darko-Opoku Mary Ewusi

The National Campaign Team will operate under the oversight of a Campaign Steering Committee, which includes:

Johnson Asiedu Nketia – Chairman Fifi Fiavi Kwetey Dr. Ato Forson Rt. Hon. Doe Adjaho Alhaji Hudu Yahaya Kofi Totobi Quakyi Samuel Ofosu Ampofo Dr. Kwabena Duffour Betty Mould Iddrisu Julius Debrah Marietta Brew Dr. Valerie Sawyer Sam Pee Yalley Alhaji Alhassan Ligbi

This campaign structure is set to work under the leadership of the NDC’s flag-bearer, former President John Dramani Mahama, and will report to the Functional and National Executive Committees in executing their campaign strategies.