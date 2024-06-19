A 55-year-old woman, Joyce Boateng, has allegedly stabbed her 76-year-old mother, Afia Sarpomaah, to death in Abuakwa Asonomaso, Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality, Ashanti Region.

This follows accusations by a pastor that Afia Sarpomaah was a witch.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

The Assembly member, Isaac Adu Boateng who confirmed the incident to Kumasi-based OTEC FM said the suspect attempted suicide by drinking weedicide after killing her mother.

She was however apprehended by some residents and sent to the hospital for treatment.

Mr Boateng said Joyce was later handed over to the Police and they admitted to committing the crime.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Afari Hospital Mortuary pending investigations.

