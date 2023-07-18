The Gomoa Dominse District Police command has arrested prophetess Mary Esther over witchcraft accusations at Gomoa Mampong in the Central Region.

Prophetess Mary was picked up in the early hours of Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

She has been charged with false alarm to wit causing fear and panic.

This was on the back of a widely circulated report in which the prophetess claimed her midnight prayers trapped a witch and made her immobile.

The leader of Deeper Church International, speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, said the incident occurred at about 12:30 am on Monday.

Amidst the prayers, the Lady Reverend claimed she suddenly saw a figure in a black dress and scarf fall at the venue.

She drew closer and realised it was a young woman, believed to be in her 30s, adding she confessed to being the queen mother of Winneba witches who was on a GHS50 mission.

However, the Dominase Police have contradicted the statement of the prophetess.

The Police told Adom News family members from Gomoa Fetteh have been at the Police station and alleging that the woman is dealing with mental challenges and had gone missing for days.

The prophetess is currently in custody, assisting with investigations and is to be arraigned in court soon.

