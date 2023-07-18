King Promise’s Terminator remains in its winning ways as it has topped the Adom FM Top 20 music chart in three straight weeks. He released official video for the remix featuring Nigerian singer and music producer, Young John on July 17,2023.

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy’s Into the Future maintained the 2nd position on the music chart. The captivating video has accumulated over 2 million views on Youtube.

Aseda by gospel singer Nacee retained the 3rd spot on the chart in two consecutive weeks. The song, which is in the Twi dialect is making strides outside Ghana, proving that language is no barrier when it comes to good music. He hinted that fans should expect a remix soon.

Olivetheboy’s Good Sin has ascended the chart and stands at number 4 on the Adom Music Chart.

Adoley by Camidoh made its way back to top five in Week 27.

Sarkodie’s Try Me holds the 6th spot on the chart.

Rapper, Oseikrom Sikanii and Kwaku Smoke’s Tactics Twatis is number 7 on this week’s chart.

Anuonyam by Mabel Okyere has won its way in the hearts of Ghanaians and is currently the 8th song on the chart.

Lyrical duo, R2Bees’ Sure Banker has climbed the chart and stands at number 9.

Highlife singer, Kofi Kinaata’s reggae song Effiakuma Love holds the 10th spot on the music chart.

I Lied by Kidi is the eleventh song on Week 27 of the Adom FM Music Chart.

At number 12 is Afrobeats singer, Kelyn Boy’s Vero.

Gospel singer, Empress Gifty’s Awiey3 Pa takes the 13th spot this week.

Last week’s new song on the chart Super Super by Efya takes the 14th spot.

Jay Bahd’s Odo featuring Skyface SDW made a comeback this week at number 15.

At number 16 is Wendy Shay’s Heaven.

Singer, Gyakie’s Scar which featured JBee retained the 17th spot.

Medikal’s Road Clear maintained the 18th slot on the chart.

YaHitte Remix by King Paluta, Kuami Eugene and Andy Dosty dropped to the 19th spot this week.

Diana Hamilton’s Amen made a debut at number 20.

