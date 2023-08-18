King Promise’s Terminator has been cruising at the top for over two months and this week is no exception.

A recent video shared on Spanish football league, La Liga’s official Instagram page showed FC Barcelona players preparing for a match with the hit song playing in the background in the dressing room.

The remix video on Youtube has a staggering 4.5 million viewership since its release in just one month.

Fast-rising star, Olivetheboy’s GoodSin claimed the second spot on the chart in Week 30. He has currently signed a major record deal with top record label, Columbia Records of Sony Music Entertainment joining African big stars, D’Banj, Davido, Wizkid, and legendary vocalist, Angelique Kidjo.

For weeks, Nacee’s Aseda, a thanksgiving song, has remained in top three. In yet another week, the song took the third spot.

Stonebwoy’s Into the Future climbed up once to take the 4th slot on the chart.

Hosanna by emerging artiste Banzy Banero stands at number 5.

Camidoh’s Adoley has undoubtedly found its way into the heart of music lovers. The song made its debut in the early weeks, dropped off the chart, and made its way back to top 10 in Week 30.

At number 7 is I Lied by Empire Entertainment signee, KiDi.

Kumasi-based rapper, Oseikrom Sikanii’s Tactics Twatis over the weeks has starred in the Adom Music Chart. Yet again it features in the chart at number 8.

Anuonyam meaning Glory by gospel musician, Mabel Okyere descended the chart thrice and took the 9th slot in Week 30.

Highlife singer, Kofi Kinaata’s Effiakuma Love retained its 10th spot.

Empress Gifty’s Awiey3 Pa meaning an Expected end climbed up to number 11.

Jay Bahd’s Odo featuring Skyface SDW remains at number 12 in Week 30.

At number 13 is KiDi’s latest hit song Likor featuring Stonebwoy. With the TikTok dance challenge, the song has travelled beyond the shores of Ghana.

Yahitte Remix by singer, King Paluta featuring Kuami Eugene and Andy stands at number 14.

Ewura Abena’s This Far returns as the 15th song in this week’s chart.

Brown Skin Girl by talented singer, Camidoh which features dancehall sensation Stonebwoy is the 16th song on the music chart.

Vero by Afrobeats singer Kelvynboy stands at the 17th position in Week 30.

Ghanaian musicians, Yaw Darling and Medikal’s Party made a first appearance on the chart taking the 18th spot.

Lasmid’s Bad Boy premiered on the Adom Music Chart at number 19.

Singing duo, Dope Nation’s new release, Check My Zingo made its way unto the chart at number 20.

