Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) gospel Artiste of the Year, Piesie Esther, has topped the Adom FM Music Chart with her W’aye Me Yie hit song. An All Stars rendition of the song was released just days ago with over 200,000 views on Youtube.

At number two, is Soja by reigning Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif. The fast rising star walked home with four awards which include the ultimate award at the just ended VGMAs. With only a visualizer on YouTube, the video has almost five million views.

Empire and Lynx signee, Kuami Eugene’s Crypto Currency which features US-based singer, Rotimi is third on the Adom Music Chart this week. A month since its release, the official video has over a million views.

Artiste of the Year for 2022 edition of the VGMA, KiDi performed for the first time at last week’s VGMA after months of absence on social media and events. The singer cancelled an American tour due to health reasons. Rumors that the singer had a stroke sparked a lot of conversations. He has debunked such claims. KiDi released I Lied two weeks ago after his long social media break. The lyric video on Youtube has over 800,000 views. Recently, he stated that his latest single has nothing to do with his health but his own way of reasonating with fans who are going through challenges. The song debuts at number 5.

Afrobeats songbird, Gyakie won the Record of the Year award at the 24th VGMAs. Her two-week-old single Scar with JBEE is already topping charts nationwide. The song makes its debut at number 5.

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy’s More of You song off his 5th Dimension album takes the 6th spot on the music chart.

Sarkodie’s top song Countryside off his Jamz album with Black Sheriff is number 7. The song won the Best Collaboration of the Year at the annual VGMA ceremony.

Highlife artiste of the Year, Kofi Kinaata has shown his versatility in his latest reggae track Effiakuma Love which attained the 8th slot in Week 17.

Adoley off Camidoh’s epic A Lifetime is Not Enough EP is the 9th song on this week’s Adom Music Chart.

Ewura Abena’s This Far took the 10th spot in week 17.

Road clear by rapper Medikal also makes it debut on the chart at number 11.

Style Biaa Bi by gospel singer Great Ampong drops to number 12.

Sho by Maya Blu featuring Mr Drew is the number 13 song this week.

High life legend, Daddy Lumba’s Ofon Na Ɛdi Nsɛm Fo after weeks of dominance falls to the 14th position.

Talented singer, Kelvyn Boy’s afrobeats jam Be Like That stands at number 15.

Ayele by Kwesey Pee attained the 16th spot this week.

Another debut this week is Aseda, a thanksgiving song by gospel singer Nacee.

At number 18 is Questions by hiplife singer, Fameye.

Anadwo by Jay Bahd dropped down to number 19 this week.

King Paluta’s Yahitte Remix featuring rappers Strongman, Amerado, Qwame Stika and Andy Dosty has thrived on the Adom Music Chart for weeks. Although the song dropped from the top 20 chart two weeks staight, it made a comeback at number 20 this week.

