Last week, news reports indicated that Ghanaian rapper Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko, popularly known as Obrafour, has filed a $10m lawsuit against Canadian US-based rapper Drake for sampling his song Oye Ohene remix in the latter’s song Calling My Name without permission.

Obrafour confirmed that he received an email from Drake’s team on June 8, 2022, requesting clearance, but there was no deal to that effect.

The 2003 song, however, benefitted from the controversy boasting its listening and streaming rate and made its way to the top of Adom FM’s Music Chart in Week 15.

I Feel Nice by Kuami Eugene, Group Chat & EMPIRE took the second spot.

Great Ampong’s Style Bia Bi after topping the chart in Week 14 dropped to number 3.

Controversial track Ofon Na Ɛdi Nsɛm Fo by Daddy Lumba after being in the top three for weeks is number 4 this week.

Crypto Currency from Empire’s Kuami Eugene and American singer Rotimi moved up to the 5th spot of the chart. After three weeks after its release, the song currently has over 900, 000 views on YouTube.

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy’s More of You dropped from five to number six.

Jamz album single Country Side by Sarkodie which features Black Sherif descended the music chart from number 4 to the 7th slot.

Ohemaa from Skyface SDW, O’Kenneth, Reggie, Beeztrap Kotm, Kwaku DMC & Jay Bahd retained its 8th spot in week 15. With the official video released just three days ago, the song is trending at number 6 on Youtube.

Fa No Fom by VGMA New Artiste nominee, DJ Azonto is number 9.

My Meditation by Ghanaian UK-based gospel singer Diana Hamilton stands strong at number 10.

Afrobeats artiste, Kelvynboy’s Billionaire is number 11 this week.

Kwesey Pee’s Ayele’s consistency on the Adom Music Chart cannot be overlooked as it remains on the chart at number 12.

Asakaa’s very own Jay Bahd’s Anadwo dropped the chart to 13.

This Far by VGMA nominee Ewura Abena dropped to number 14.

Questions by Fameye took the 15th slot.

Kelvynboy’s Be Like That is stationed at number 16.

Papabi byMishasha ft. Stonebwoy took the 17th spot again in Week 15 of the music chart.

Adoley G.D.S ft Camidoh made its debut in the music chart last week. This week, the song from his second EP maintained the 18th position on the chart.

The beautiful video is close to hitting a million views on YouTube barely two weeks since its release.

Sho by Lynx Entertainment signee, Maya Blu featuring Mr. Drew attained the last but one slot for this Week’s Adom Music Chart.

Self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale’s They Will Know made a debut at number 20 in this week’s Adom Music Chart. The song highlights his achievement in the entertainment industry and his social impact.