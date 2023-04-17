Great Ampong’s Style Biaa Bi for weeks has climbed the Adom FM music chart.

In Week 14, the song makes it to the top. The official video was released just two weeks ago

At number two is the Amapiano track I Feel Nice by Kuami Eugene, Group Chat & Empire this week. The video which is just a month old has amassed over 800,000 views.

Daddy Lumba’s ‘Ofon Na 3di Ns3m Fo’ has yet again maintained its number 3 spot. After almost two weeks after the official video’s release, the song has over 350,000 views.

After topping the chart for two weeks, ‘Countryside’ from Sarkodie’s Jamz album which features Black Sherif drops to number 4 in Week 14.

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy made it into the top five with his ‘More of You’ song. With only a visualizer on YouTube, the song has accrued over 600,000 views.

‘Cryptocurrency’ is Kuami Eugene’s second single to make it into the music chart this week. The masterpiece which features US-based singer Rotimi attained the 6th slot.

DJ Azonto who headlined the just-ended Adom FM Kwahu Easter show comes through at number 7 with his hit song ‘Fa No Fom’.

‘Ohemaa’ by Skyface SDW featuring O’Kenneth, Reggie, Beeztrap Kotm, Kwaku DMC & Jay Bahd has dropped to number 8 this week.

‘My Meditation’ by 2021 VGMA Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton stood at number 9.

Afrobeats artiste, Kelvynboy’s ‘Billionaire’ song is currently stationed at number 10.

Kwesey Pee’s ‘Ayele’ is seen at number 11 on the Adom FM music chart.

Jay Bhad’s ‘Anadwo’ song makes its first appearance on the chart at number 12 this week.

Gospel singer, Ewura Abena comes through at number 13 with ‘This Far’.

Fameye took the 14th slot with his ‘Questions’ song.

Yaw Darling’s ‘Pull Up’ is one of the songs that have been consistent. The song is stationed at number 15.

Kelvynboy’s highlife track ‘Be Like That’ since its release three weeks ago is doing well on music streaming platforms. The music video has 600,000 views on YouTube.

Mishasha ft Stonebwoy ‘Papabi’ which has been on the Adom Music Chart for weeks still makes the list at the 17th slot.

Camidoh’s Adoley from his sophomore EP, A Lifetime Is Not Enough makes its debut on the Adom FM Music Chart at number 18. The single is one of his best-performing songs from the EP and as such has amassed over 100,000 views on YouTube after two days since its release.

‘Sho’ by Lynx Entertainment signee Maya Blu which features Mr. Drew made it into the Adom Music top 20 chart for the first time at the 19th spot.

Rapper Lyrical Joe’s ‘Judas’ featuring Medikal also made a debut at number 20 in Week 14.